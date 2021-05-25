Nivano Physicians Partners with FMO Medicare Health Benefits

Nivano Physicians and Field Marketing Organization, Medicare Health Benefits, partner to seek out more Medicare members throughout the state of California

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Nivano Physicians , an Independent Physician Association (IPA) operating in Sacramento and surrounding counties since 1998, today announced its partnership with Medicare Health Benefits (MHB) to help coordinate an easier enrollment process for Medicare members.

"This collaboration will continue to bring Nivano Physicians closer towards educating and servicing more Medicare members throughout California," said Nivano Physicians' Chief Administrative Officer, Blair Bryson. "We are excited to see what this partnership can yield."

Through this partnership with Medicare Health Benefits, DBA, the MHB Insurance Agency will offer free education and counseling to Nivano's Medicare patients. The MHB staff of licensed agents will provide guidance and answer questions about the health plans Nivano accepts. Having a trusted resource dedicated to helping Nivano patients will maintain consistency and streamline communication.

Please refer inquiries and requests for assistance to Medicare Health Benefits, DBA: MHB Insurance Agency directly at 866-674-3959. This collaboration is an important effort to make certain that our patients are maximizing their benefits.

About Nivano Physicians

Nivano Physicians is an Independent Physician Association (IPA) operating within Sacramento and surrounding counties. Nivano Physicians is a strong and committed advocate for the members within our community - ensuring that managed health care is actually "manageable." The IPA educates and advises clients and physician participants and oversees their members' managed health care needs. Learn more at www.nivanophysicians.com .

About Medicare Health Benefits

Medicare Health Benefits (MHB) has been dedicated to serving the Medicare-eligible population since 1996. Today, MHB is partnered with Senior Market Advisors in Nashville, TN and serves 38 states. Our employees are committed to growing our business without losing sight of our mission to serve the underserved. Through MHB, agents receive the support they need to properly reach the clients. Learn more at www.medicarehealthbenefits.com .

