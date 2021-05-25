Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that the Italian branch of Siemens Healthineers, an international medical technology company, is automating its order management process with Esker's Order Management solution. As part of its strategy to improve business processes, Siemens Healthineers had been searching for a global automation solution to overhaul order management for its laboratory diagnostics products while also seamlessly integrating with its SAP ERP system.

While fulfilling orders in a timely manner is critical for suppliers in any industry, the in-vitro diagnostics products that Siemens Healthineers delivers to medical institutions must be processed quickly and accurately to ensure the best care for patients and enhance their entire experience. The previously cumbersome order entry process relied on the manual entry of order lines. To decrease the workload of the Customer Service team as well as reduce errors, Siemens Healthineers turned to Esker for a solution that would automate, standardize and streamline its order management process.

Prior to Esker, only 8% of orders were automated. Today, Siemens Healthineers automates 85% of received orders, with 93% of order fields correctly identified by the solution. The advanced data recognition capabilities of Esker's AI Engine has enabled Siemens Healthineers to benefit from high recognition rates after just a short period of self-learning.

"Esker's AI Engine has not only automated our order management process, but has also enhanced the skills of our customer service team by making it easier for them to focus on customer needs and experience," said Andrea Zoppi, CFO and member of Board of Directors at Siemens Healthineers.

Apart from the time and resource savings Esker brings to Siemens Healthineers, it was also important that the company be able to comply with the Italian e-ordering regulation in the healthcare sector. Esker has enabled Siemens Healthineers to manage the reception of e-orders through Nodo Smistamento Ordini (NSO), the Italian government-owned platform.

Following the excellent results achieved in Italy, Siemens Healthineers has extended the partnership and is implementing Esker's Order Management solution in the U.S., Western and Eastern Europe, and South Africa, thereby leveraging Esker's global reach and comprehensive order management automation capabilities.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers' goal is to support healthcare professionals through expanding precision medicine, transforming care pathways and improving the patient experience. Globally, an estimated 5 million patients benefit daily from technology and service innovations in diagnostic and therapeutic imaging, laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine as well as Digital Health and Enterprise Services. A leading medical technology company with over 170 years of experience and 18,000 patents globally and more than 48,000 dedicated resources in 70 countries, Siemens Healthineers continues to innovate and shape the future of healthcare.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

