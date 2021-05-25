Details are thin on the ground as yet, but Emirati newspaper The National has reported the port facility will be linked to an 800 MW solar field at the site.News is breaking of a plan to develop a $1 billion, solar-powered green hydrogen facility in Abu Dhabi which would use the energy storage gas to produce green ammonia. With specially-formed developer Helios Industry stating on its website it is at a "very advanced stage of developing their commercial scale production facility to produce green hydrogen," English language Emirati newspaper The National this afternoon sketched out more details ...

