Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

25th May 2021

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

2020 Annual Financial Report and Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, advises that the following documents were mailed to the Company's shareholders today:

Annual Financial Report 2020

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form

A full pdf version of the glossy Annual Financial Report 2020 together with the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form will be available for download from the Investor Centre section on the Company's website www.cadoganpetroleum.com.

Copies of the Annual Financial Report 2020 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Form are being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism. The Cadogan Petroleum Annual Financial Report will be filed with the Registrar of Companies in due course and copies can be obtained from the Company Secretary, Cadogan Petroleum plc, 60 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 25thJune 2021 at 2.30pm at the offices of Orega, Green Room, 70 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR.

Attendance at the Annual General Meeting

At the time of this announcement the current issues surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the current guidance from the UK Government is that indoor public gatherings are not permitted, which include attending an AGM. The health and safety of our shareholders and colleagues is always our utmost priority. At this time it remains uncertain as to whether the guidance will be relaxed to allow physical attendance at the AGM. Therefore please note that if the public health guidance remains unchanged shareholders are advised not to attend the AGM in person and those that attend the venue may be denied entry. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to consider ensuring your vote is counted by submission of a proxy form in accordance with the notes set out within the Notice of Meeting and Form of Proxy accompanying this letter.

Although this outcome is undesirable, the directors of the Company believe that, in the current circumstances, there is no alternative to ensure the health, safety and security of attendees and to allow the business of the AGM to be transacted. We will continue to monitor the situation and the latest available public health guidance, and will provide updates in relation to our AGM on our website as and when necessary.

Should you wish to raise any questions ahead of the AGM please do so via email to the Company Secretary at ben.harber@shma.co.uk.

