Aternity Digital Experience Index Gives Businesses the Visibility, Actionable Insight and Business Value Needed for Continuous Improvement of the Digital Experience Enterprise-Wide

Aternity, the enterprise-class Digital Experience Management Company, today announced the Aternity Digital Experience Index (DXI). Powered by the Aternity DEM platform, DXI automatically identifies the digital experience hot spots across the enterprise impacting employees and customers, provides actionable insight into those hot spots, and sets organizations on a path to action and continuous improvement.

Aternity DXI enables the entire business to collaborate on digital experience management (DEM) by providing actionable insights into investments that make a meaningful impact across the organization including IT, HR, and the C-Suite.

The digital experience of employees and customers is more important than ever, but there is no "one size fits all" approach, and most organizations do not know where to begin their DEM journey. Aternity DXI enables organizations to tailor their digital experience goals based on their business and measure success against industry benchmarks.

Key benefits of Aternity DXI include:

Real-time Digital Experience Goal-Setting - Customizable analytics enables customers to tailor the scoring model to their individual priorities and the technology goals that drive the most value for the business.

Customizable analytics enables customers to tailor the scoring model to their individual priorities and the technology goals that drive the most value for the business. Define "What Good Looks Like" with Dynamic Industry Benchmarking Scores can be compared against the industry standards across all verticals within minutes to drive internal enterprise digital experience objectives.

Scores can be compared against the industry standards across all verticals within minutes to drive internal enterprise digital experience objectives. Continuous Improvement for Employee and Customer Experience IT can continually improve the digital experience of all users with granular measurements to drive performance and productivity.

IT can continually improve the digital experience of all users with granular measurements to drive performance and productivity. Proactive Suggestions to Drive Business Outcomes Recommendations for improvement can be leveraged across departments including HR, IT, and the C-Suite to determine the overall business impact.

Recommendations for improvement can be leveraged across departments including HR, IT, and the C-Suite to determine the overall business impact. Maximize Business Performance of Every Critical Applications Monitor every click in any application including all business-critical apps, thick client, and virtual apps.

Aternity's Global Remote Work Productivity Tracker recently detailed how applications can achieve different levels of performance when used in the office and remotely. With Aternity DXI, organizations can tailor their digital experience goals based on their business-critical applications to measure the impact of their transition to a hybrid workforce and identify a path to continuous improvement as the hybrid workforce becomes permanent.

"Aternity is the only DEM vendor to give business or IT professionals actionable insights into their key business processes that directly affect business outcomes," said Bill Hewitt, CEO, Aternity. "With Aternity DXI, businesses can now sense and respond to changes in their environment in real-time, improving the digital experience for every end-user and the enterprise as a whole. DEM will be the new driver for optimizing business performance."

Aternity DXI is available for Aternity customers today. For more information on Aternity DXI visit: www.aternity.com/solutions/continuous-service-improvement/ or read the blog post Hybrid Work Productivity: A Decision-Making Guide.

About Aternity

Aternity, the leader in Digital Experience Management, transforms the employee experience in the digital workplace, with enterprise-scale analytics for every application, all transactions, any device, and all users. The Company's AI-powered visibility and self-healing control help IT optimize business application performance to improve employee productivity and customer satisfaction, mitigate the risk of IT transformation, and drive down the cost of IT operations. Aternity is a Thoma Bravo backed company, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices globally. Learn more at Aternity.com.

Aternity and any Aternity product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Aternity, LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005143/en/

Contacts:

Justin McCann

fama PR for Aternity

aternity@famapr.com