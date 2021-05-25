NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Síldarvinnslan hf. admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Síldarvinnslan hf. ("Síldarvinnslan") (ID no. 570269-7479) request for admission to trading on the Exchange's Main Market ("Main Market"). The shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market 27th of May 2021. Company name Síldarvinnslan hf. Symbol SVN First day of trading May 27, 2021 Number of shares 1,700,000,000 ISIN code IS0000000479 Orderbook ID 226422 Round lot 1 share Segment Mid Cap Dynamic Volatility Guard 5% Static Volatility Guard 15% Market segment OMX ICE Equities / 23 Tick-size table XICE Equities, ISK MIC XICE ICB classification Industry 45 - Consumer Staples Supersector 4510 - Food, Beverage and Tobacco