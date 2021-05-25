Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.05.2021 | 17:41
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Shares of Síldarvinnslan hf. admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland

Nasdaq Iceland hf. ("the Exchange") has approved Síldarvinnslan hf.
("Síldarvinnslan") (ID no. 570269-7479) request for admission to trading on the
Exchange's Main Market ("Main Market"). 

The shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market 27th of May 2021.

Company name       Síldarvinnslan hf.        
Symbol          SVN               
First day of trading   May 27, 2021           
Number of shares     1,700,000,000          
ISIN code         IS0000000479           
Orderbook ID       226422              
Round lot         1 share             
Segment          Mid Cap             
Dynamic Volatility Guard 5%                
Static Volatility Guard  15%               
Market segment      OMX ICE Equities / 23      
Tick-size table      XICE Equities, ISK        
MIC            XICE               
                              
ICB classification                     
                              
Industry         45 - Consumer Staples      
Supersector        4510 - Food, Beverage and Tobacco
