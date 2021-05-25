Anzeige
25.05.21
08:07 Uhr
25.05.2021 | 17:43
Magnit Notifies on the Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
25-May-2021 / 18:10 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated 
with them 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (May 25, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the members of the 
Management Board Bodrov Andrey Yurievich, Dunning Jan Gezinus, Ismailov Ruslan Arif Ogly. 
 
On May 25, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes: 
 
Name of the member of  Date of Share in the charter  Ordinary shares   Share in the charter  Ordinary shares 
the Management Board  change  capital before change  stake before change capital after change  stake after change 
Bodrov Andrey Yurievich May 24, no shares        no shares      0.004723%       0.004723% 
            2021 
Dunning Jan Gezinus   May 24, 0.216623%*       0.207551%      0.288183%*       0.279111% 
            2021 
Ismailov Ruslan Arif  May 24, no shares        no shares      0.012736%       0.012736% 
Ogly          2021

*Including 46,266 global depository receipts (GDRs) certifying the rights to ordinary registered shares of PJSC Magnit at a ratio 5 GDRs per 1 ordinary share. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
?)      Name               Bodrov Andrey Yurievich 
2       Reason for the notification 
?)      Position/status         member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
?)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
?)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price     Volume 
 
                        3,900     4,813 
c) 
                        Price     Aggregated volume 
       Aggregated information 
                        3,900     4,813 
d)     - Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction May 24, 2021

execution

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
?)      Name               Dunning Jan Gezinus 
2       Reason for the notification 
?)      Position/status         CEO, President, Chairman of the collective executive body (Management 
                        Board), member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
?)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
?)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price     Volume 
 
                        3,900     72,928 
c) 
                        Price     Aggregated volume 
       Aggregated information 
                        3,900     72,928 
d)     - Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction May 24, 2021

execution

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
?)      Name               Ismailov Ruslan Arif Ogly 
2       Reason for the notification 
?)      Position/status         member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer 
?)      Name               Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" 
b)      LEI               2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
4.1      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Share 
?)      instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code       ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 
                        Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement 
b)      Nature of the transaction    executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program 
                        for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". 
                        Price     Volume 
 
                        3,900     12,979 
c) 
                        Price     Aggregated volume 
       Aggregated information 
                        3,900     12,979 
d)     - Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction May 24, 2021

execution

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dmitry Kovalenko 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 4880 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 21,900 stores (15,098 convenience, 471 supermarkets and 6,331 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,770 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB. 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  107337 
EQS News ID:  1200460 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200460&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

