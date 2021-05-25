DJ Magnit Notifies on the Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Notifies on the Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them 25-May-2021 / 18:10 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (May 25, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by the members of the Management Board Bodrov Andrey Yurievich, Dunning Jan Gezinus, Ismailov Ruslan Arif Ogly. On May 25, 2021 the Company was notified on the following changes: Name of the member of Date of Share in the charter Ordinary shares Share in the charter Ordinary shares the Management Board change capital before change stake before change capital after change stake after change Bodrov Andrey Yurievich May 24, no shares no shares 0.004723% 0.004723% 2021 Dunning Jan Gezinus May 24, 0.216623%* 0.207551% 0.288183%* 0.279111% 2021 Ismailov Ruslan Arif May 24, no shares no shares 0.012736% 0.012736% Ogly 2021

*Including 46,266 global depository receipts (GDRs) certifying the rights to ordinary registered shares of PJSC Magnit at a ratio 5 GDRs per 1 ordinary share. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Bodrov Andrey Yurievich 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Share ?) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement b) Nature of the transaction executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". Price Volume 3,900 4,813 c) Price Aggregated volume Aggregated information 3,900 4,813 d) - Aggregated volume

e) Date of the transaction May 24, 2021

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Dunning Jan Gezinus 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status CEO, President, Chairman of the collective executive body (Management Board), member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit" b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Share ?) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement b) Nature of the transaction executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". Price Volume 3,900 72,928 c) Price Aggregated volume Aggregated information 3,900 72,928 d) - Aggregated volume

e) Date of the transaction May 24, 2021

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Ismailov Ruslan Arif Ogly 2 Reason for the notification ?) Position/status member of the PJSC "Magnit" collective executive body (Management Board) b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Share ?) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" shares under the Shares Purchase Agreement b) Nature of the transaction executed with JSC "Tander" pursuant to Long-Term Remuneration Program for key employees of JSC "Tander" and PJSC "Magnit". Price Volume 3,900 12,979 c) Price Aggregated volume Aggregated information 3,900 12,979 d) - Aggregated volume

e) Date of the transaction May 24, 2021

f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

