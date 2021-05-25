Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces the launch of PHARE, an innovative tool enabling the carbon footprint of Hoffmann concrete to be calculated online.

Alongside the development of its low-carbon technologies, Hoffmann Green Cement is assisting its partners with their environmental strategies by providing them with a tool that calculates the carbon footprint of all components of a structure that use Hoffmann concrete. This calculator is thus a decision-making aid for all building sector players enabling them to assess the environmental performances of their constructions and to comply with the sector's environmental regulatory requirements, such as the future "RE 2020" regulation for example.

Hosted on a dedicated and secure portal on Hoffmann Green Cement's website, the PHARE calculator is an intuitive, easy-to-use and scalable tool that enables all parts of a structure manufactured using current and future Hoffmann technology to be computed. A particular feature of this tool is its degree of accuracy, with the possibility of choosing targeted applications (shells, slabs, floors, posts, beams, etc.) and various characteristics (resistance and consistency of concrete, density of steel, thickness, etc.).

This calculator was developed in partnership with EVEA, specialists in Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and its applications for research and industry, and certified by verifiers ELYS CONSEIL. This control today allows Fiches de Déclaration Environnementale et Sanitaire (FDES) environmental and health declaration forms published by the calculator to be automatically compliant with the NF EN 15804 standard. These FDES forms can also be used as is by all environmental research and engineering department configurators.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "From the outset, Hoffmann Green Cement has developed all of its technologies with the aim of providing the construction industry with genuine decarbonization solutions. In order to further accelerate this dynamic and best inform our partners, we are very proud to be launching our PHARE calculator. This informative tool is paramount for our clients, as it assesses the reduction in CO2 emissions achieved by using our clinker-free cements and is a measuring tool that will help construction sector players comply with environmental regulations that are set to intensify. Meeting this structuring step again illustrates Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies' dynamic and its commitment to supporting its construction industry partners with their decarbonization process

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

