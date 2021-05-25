Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Latécoère's (Paris:LAT) shareholders was held on May 21, 2021 at the Company's registered office in Toulouse, under the chairmanship of Mr. Pierre Gadonneix, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Exceptionally, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the health measures taken by the Government, and according to Decree No. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021 extending the period of application of Ordinance No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting was held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of the shareholders.

Around the Chairman of the Board Pierre Gadonneix, the Bureau was composed of a secretary of the meeting and two scrutineers appointed by the Chief Executive Officer by delegation of authority granted by the Board of Directors in accordance with the provisions of Article 8 of Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 amended by Decree no. 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020.

Representing a quorum of 68.6 in the extraordinary conditions recalled above, the shareholders approved all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors, including among others:

the approval of the 2020 financial statements and the appropriation of the net loss;

the renewals of some director's office;

the compensation policy of non-executive directors and the information relating to the compensation of corporate officers in 2020;

the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as the components of compensation due or awarded to him for the year 2020;

the compensation policy for the Chief Executive officer as well as the components of compensation due or awarded to her for the year 2020;

the compensation policy for the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (and any other Executive Corporate Officer);

the decision to be taken under the provisions of L 225-248 of the French Commercial Code;

the reduction of the share capital by reducing the nominal value of shares and consequential amendments to the articles of association, and;

several financial authorisations.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held after the General Meeting, decided to:

to renew the liquidity contract entered into with Gilbert Dupont, as part of the implementation of the share buyback program authorised by the General Meeting;

to renew the office of the Chairman of the board of Directors;

to renew the office of the Chief Executive Officer;

to renew the functions of members of the Risk Audit Committee, of the Appointments Remuneration Committee and of the Strategic Committee whose office as directors were renewed at the general meeting held today.

Full voting results are available on the Company's website www.latecoere.aero.



About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €23.704.629,50 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €0,25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

