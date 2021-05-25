Alchimie to distribute All3Media International's Royal-focused documentaries to its French language SVOD network of OTT channels

Alchimie and All3Media International to co-publish SVOD channel 'Inside Outside' in US

Alchimie (Paris:ALCHI), the OTT subscription video platform, and All3Media International, one of the leading independent distributors of television programming and formats in the UK, today launched a strategic content partnership which sees them co-publish award-winning genre-led OTT channel Inside Outside in the US. The deal also sees 400 hours of All3Media International's premium factual content being placed onto Alchimie's French-speaking European network of themed SVOD channels.

Alchimie and All3Media International will jointly publish genre-focused OTT channel Inside Outside House Garden,an award-winning streaming English-language channel bringing together the best design shows and competitions. The SVOD channel hosts popular lifestyle series' 'Gardener's World with Monty Don', 'Great Interior Design Challenge', 'Big Dreams, Small Spaces', 'Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh', and will now be available on subscription on Alchimie's newly launched TVPlayer US platform and all main digital platforms.

Additionally Alchimie's new agreement with All3Media International incorporates a range of high-end factual content, including distributing a swathe of high quality, prime-time documentaries that provide insight to the British Royal Family to Alchimie's network of French language SVODs across Europe, these include; 'Meghan and Harry: ARoyal Baby Story', 'The Real Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall', 'The Royal Wives of Windsor' ,'William and Kate; Inside A Royal Marriage', 'The Royal House of Windsor', 'Paxman on The Queen's Children' and 'Secrets of the Royal Babies'

Gary Woolf, EVP Strategic Developmentof All3Media comments: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Alchimie to continue to grow our award-winning Inside Outside House and Garden SVOD service in the US. We also look forward to working with Alchimie to bring a range of high quality non-scripted content to their OTT SVOD services in Europe, starting with this strong collection of Royal content".

Nicolas d'Hueppe, CEO and Founder of Alchimie comments: "All3Media International is renowned for its fantastic factual content. Our new strategic content and channel partnership shows that we share a vision and understand the commercial potential of OTT to introduce great existing shows to hungry new audiences".

All3Media International and Alchimie's partnership is an extension to All3Media International's existing relationship with TV4 Entertainment, the leading US-based OTT channel supplier recently acquired by Alchimie (March, 10 2021).

All of Alchimie's channels, both independently published and co-published, are available to view via subscription on a range of mobile networks, Smart TV's and all main digital platforms, including Amazon, Roku, GoogleTV and AppleTV, as well as Alchimie's own TVPlayer platform in the US, UK, France, Spain and Germany.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is an OTT platform that distributes 55 thematic affinity channels by subscription. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises and Zed). Alchimie partners with talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Unbeaten, Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Télé Star, Army Stories, Grand Air, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, etc.), which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 technology, marketing, digital and editorial experts and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie.com

About All3Media International

All3Media International is the distribution arm of All3Media group and manages a distribution catalogue spanning more than 15,000 hours of content across all genres. The company is renowned for delivering quality, ground-breaking and pioneering shows to a global audience, supporting over 1,000 broadcasters and media platforms in more than 200 territories around the world.

As a leading distribution partner, All3Media International takes pride in delivering high-quality content and extensive market expertise whilst forming trusted, collaborative relationships. All3Media International is consistently voted in the top slot by peers in both Broadcast and Televisual's annual Indie Surveys and has been awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise in recognition of its growth twice.

