Kieffer | Starlite: National Sign Company Kieffer: Starlite Announces Hospitality Division

DENTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Kieffer | Starlite in Denton, Texas, has announced the creation of their Hospitality Division. This move also includes the promotion of Larry Caracciolo to Senior Vice President. Among other internal restructuring in light of the COVID pandemic, the company states that they are pleased to have Caracciolo in this new role.

This new role will focus on formalizing the companies commitment to serve the Hospitality industry. Dedicated account teams specializing in turnkey signage service for many hoteliers throughout the US and beyond will benefit from expanded resources to increase capabilities to serve this market.

Caracciolo says, "I am thrilled to be able to step into the role with Kieffer | Starlite. While I will maintain my existing sales responsibilities, I will also outline a vision and actionable plan to ensure our commitment to being the premier signage and branding partner for this segment. To learn more about our experience in this market, visit the Kieffer | Starlite company website."

The hospitality industry was significantly impacted by the pandemic, which started to regain traction this quarter as states lift restrictions. The vaccination has created confidence among many consumers to resume travel. The pandemic began an immediate halt for many properties, which included planned brand refreshes and property expansions.

Kieffer | Starlite is a preferred vendor for signage, lighting, and other branding needs for well-known hoteliers such as Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group. Caracciolo states that Kieffer | Starlite will expand our reach and services to these properties and other brands through this strategic development of the Hospitality Division within the organization.

Caracciolo states that this move is a welcomed opportunity to bring his expertise to a broader range of internal and external customers. It will also show the company's commitment to this industry and continue to position Kieffer | Starlite as a leading national sign company specializing in the hospitality sector. We have an outstanding team of people here. "My additional role will help bring more successes and support our teams to bring more value to hoteliers from code analysis, product innovation, and overall identification of market trends to maximize their signage and branding programs."

Those who would like to learn more about the company can visit the Kieffer | Starlite YouTube channel. The channel, along with other social media channels, is regularly updated with company news and events. The company will also be attending the 2021 AAHOA Convention and Tradeshow, which is in-person this year. Caracciolo looks forward to his team being able to connect face to face to better understand challenges and where we can add value as these properties regain momentum. Those who would like to connect directly with Caracciolo for further information are encouraged to visit LinkedIn.

