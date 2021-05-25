30A Plastic Surgery: Santa Rosa Beach Plastic Surgeon Announces Day Of Beauty Event

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / 30A Plastic Surgery, based in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce that they are offering a Day of Beauty event at their clinic at 82 Mack Bayou Loop # A, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459. The event is scheduled to be held on the 28th of May 2021 from 8.00 am to 10.30 am and event benefits the local nonprofit Sinfonia Gulf Coast. Patients will also be taken in on an appointment basis, which can be made prior to the day via telephone call.

The event will be offering Botox treatment at the special rate of 10$ per unit. Botox is used at the site of muscles to stop them from moving for a period of 3-4 months and should ideally be used to treat areas where lines have formed due to repetitive motion. Areas which can be treated with Botox include frown lines between the eyebrows, lines in the forehead and crow's feet around the sides of the eyes. Botox is made of a protein gathered from the bacterium Clostridium Botulinum and purified. At 30-A Plastics, the professionals administer this injectable to address wrinkles, creases, and frown lines through a short series of small injections.

Another feature of this Day of Beauty is a 20% discount being given for filler treatment. The clinic offers several types of dermal fillers. They are ideally used to treat areas where the lines or folds can be seen when the face is at rest. Dermal fillers are injectable gel treatments that actively fill in static wrinkles, the ones caused by volume loss, or to subtly add volume to the face where facial fat has disappeared. The typical areas for this volume restoration include the folds between the nose and lips (the nasolabial folds), beneath the eyes, the temples and lips.

One brand offered by the clinic is JUVÉDERM, a gel filler that is used to instantly and non-surgically smooth and diminish wrinkles around the nose and mouth. A single treatment usually helps patients attain natural-looking results that can last for as long as a year. The clinic also offers Radiesse, which is a volumizing filler that helps patients restore lost volume in the face and body due to the loss of collagen. Radiesse is composed of small calcium-based microspheres suspended in a gel and water-based mixture. Restylane is another non-surgical cosmetic dermal filler offered at the clinic. This particular filler adds volume and fullness to help combat the wrinkles, fine lines and creases that come with age. It is a long-lasting treatment that is not only used to restore volume and fullness to the skin and plump lips but is also helpful in filling scars. Learn more here: 30aPlastics.com.

In addition to the treatments highlighted at the Day of Beauty event, the clinic also offers a wide range of other procedures. A similar option to Botox available at the clinic is Dysport®, which is an injectable used to treat frown lines. It works by blocking the signal sent from the nerve to the muscles and limits the movements that cause the actual frown lines. One must also note that there are many factors which must be taken into consideration before opting for injectable treatments such as Botox and fillers.

When choosing the right injectable dermal filler treatment to help a patient achieve their desired aesthetic facial goals, the plastic surgeon will first look at the area the client wants addressed, as some fillers are better suited than others for certain areas of the face based on the properties of the filler and the area to be treated. The depth of wrinkles on the face will also be observed. Typically, thicker fillers will be a more effective way to combat deep folds and wrinkles, while more superficial wrinkles can be corrected with lighter-textured fillers. The filler's longevity and reversibility are also important factors as some fillers last longer than others, depending on the type, the area being treated and some other factors. There are also fillers which can be dissolved if needed.

Dr. David Chandler, MD and the team at 30A Plastic Surgery offer plastic surgery that fully integrates innovation, research and technology to help each of their patients address their individual needs and achieve their aesthetic goals. From reversing many of the signs of aging to giving a patient a look that they have always wanted, they aim to help their patients explore their options. Dr. Chandler is a board-certified plastic surgeon in Florida who specializes in all aspects of aesthetic and cosmetic surgery. He is highly skilled at combining surgical and non-invasive procedures to help his patients achieve natural-looking results and takes pride in remaining engaged with them from initial consultation through recovery and beyond.

To learn more about the 30A Plastic Surgery, patients may visit the clinic's official website. The team can also be contacted via phone at (850) 608-1833 or via email.

For more information about 30A Plastic Surgery, contact the company here:



30A Plastic Surgery

Harmony Nagy

850-233-376, Ext 4423

Harmony.nagy@dermsolutionsgroup.com

82 Mack Bayou Loop # A,

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

SOURCE: 30A Plastic Surgery

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649018/Santa-Rosa-Beach-Plastic-Surgeon-Announces-Day-Of-Beauty-Event