Issue of €700,000,000 1.375% per annum

due January 26, 2028, issued by the Company on September 26, 2017

ISIN: FR0013284205 Common Code: 168954522

(the "Notes FR0013284205

Issue of €500,000,000 2.00% per annum

due June 30, 2032, issued by the Company on June 30, 2017

ISIN: FR0013266368 Common Code: 164173518

(the "Notes FR0013266368

Issue of €700,000,000 1.375% per annum

due June 30, 2027, issued by the Company on June 30, 2017 and on October 30, 2020

ISIN: FR0013266350 Common Code: 164171965

(the "Notes FR0013266350

Issue of €500,000,000 1.00%

due January 30, 2029, issued by the Company on September 30, 2016

ISIN: FR0013205069 Common Code: 149760482

(the "Notes FR0013205069

Issue of €125,000,000 3.051% per annum

due January 16, 2023, initially issued by Eurosic on December 15, 2014

and which issuance contract has been assigned to the Company

by a transfer agreement entered into between Eurosic and the Company on May 22, 2018

ISIN Code: FR0012383842 Common Code: 115379399

(the "Notes FR0012383842

Issue of €100,000,000 3.00% per annum

due June 1st, 2026, initially issued by Eurosic on December 1st, 2015

and which issuance contract has been assigned to the Company

by a transfer agreement entered into between Eurosic and the Company on May 22, 2018

ISIN Code: FR0013064573 Common Code: 132791414

(the "Notes FR0013064573

(Notes FR0013284205, Notes FR0013266368,

Notes FR0013266350, Notes FR0013205069, Notes FR0012383842 and Notes FR0013064573,

together the "Notes", and individually a "Series")

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

The Company hereby announces that the project of the allocation of an amount equivalent to the proceeds, by which the Company's objective is to requalify its existing bond debt as green bonds, by allocating, as from the date of adoption of the Resolutions by the General Meeting, an amount equivalent to the proceeds of the Notes to the financing or the refinancing of a portfolio of eligible green assets, as they meet the environmental criteria described in the Gecina's Green Bond Framework (the "Allocation of an Amount Equivalent to the Proceeds"), has been approved, in accordance with Articles L. 228-65, I of the French Code de commerce, by the general meetings of the holders of the Notes (individually a "Noteholder", and collectively the "Noteholders") of the Series listed above held on May 25, 2021 (on second convocation) in closed session (huis clos), at the registered office of the Company, without the physical presence of the Noteholders (together, the "General Meetings" and individually a "General Meeting

The result of the Noteholders' votes on the resolutions submitted to the General Meetings (the "Resolutions") is detailed in the table below, for the relevant Series:

Resolution Series Status (adopted/rejected) Approval of the Allocation of an Amount Equivalent to the Proceeds (First Resolution) Notes FR0013284205 Adopted Notes FR0013266368 Adopted Notes FR0013266350 Adopted Notes FR0013205069 Adopted Notes FR0012383842 Adopted Notes FR0013064573 Adopted Deposit at the Company's registered office of the attendance sheet, the powers of the Noteholders voting by proxy, and the minutes of the General Meeting (Second Resolution) Notes FR0013284205 Adopted Notes FR0013266368 Adopted Notes FR0013266350 Adopted Notes FR0013205069 Adopted Notes FR0012383842 Adopted Notes FR0013064573 Adopted Powers for the completion of formalities (Third Resolution) Notes FR0013284205 Adopted Notes FR0013266368 Adopted Notes FR0013266350 Adopted Notes FR0013205069 Adopted Notes FR0012383842 Adopted Notes FR0013064573 Adopted

Following the adoption of the First Resolution by the general meetings held on second convocation for the six Series listed above, all of the Company's existing bonds are requalified as green bonds.

GECINA

A French limited liability company (société anonyme) with a share capital of €573,949,530

Registered office: 14-16, Rue des Capucines 75002 PARIS, FRANCE

592 014 476 RCS PARIS

("Gecina" or the "Company

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005820/en/

Contacts:

For all additional information about this communication, in addition to Gecina, the following

Centralizing Agent can be contacted:

GECINA

14-16, rue des Capucines

75002 PARIS

France

Tel: +33 1 40 40 52 92

Attention: Jérôme Engelbrecht

Email: jeromeengelbrecht@gecina.fr

CENTRALIZING AGENT

Société Générale Securities Services

32 rue du Champ de Tir CS 30812

44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France

via Elisabeth Bulteau, +33 2 51 85 65 93

agobligataire.fr@socgen.com