Stans Energy Corp.: Stans Energy Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Stans Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Stans") (TSXV:HRE) provides an update today that further to the review by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") of the Company's continuous disclosure and a subsequent request from OSC staff in connection therewith, the Company has filed amended and restated interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 along with a corresponding restated management discussion and analysis.

Corrective disclosure was requested by OSC staff pursuant to their review. In accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 (Revised) Refilings and Corrections of Errors ("Notice 51-711"), the Company has filed the documents noted above on SEDAR, which include restatements related to reclassification of Other Revenue (Proceeds from Settlement) to Other Income as part of Other Income and expenses in the Income Statement. The Company also updated the disclosure of this transaction.

As a result of the filing of this disclosure the Company will be placed on the public list of Refiling and Errors in accordance with Notice 51-711.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Previously, the Company acquired, among other things, the right to mine the past producing rare earth mine, Kutessay II, in the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the expropriation actions taken by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Company proceeded with the international arbitration litigation to protect the Company's rights and in August 2019 won the Arbitration including damages for over US$24,000,000 plus interest. The rights to collect damages were assigned to the Litigation Funders to repay for the funding provided under Litigation Funding Agreements.

Contact Details

Rodney Irwin

Stans Energy Corp

Interim President & CEO

rodney@stansenergy.com

647-426-1865

Boris Aryev

Stan Energy Corp

Chief Operating Officer

boris@stansenergy.com

647-426-1865

SOURCE: Stans Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649017/Stans-Energy-Announces-Filing-of-Corrective-Disclosure-Pursuant-to-OSC-Review