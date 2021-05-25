Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5531 has received a $5,000 grant from SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.

Since 1970, VFW Post 5531 provides a range of programs and services to the veterans and the community of Wathena, Kansas. The organization fosters a supportive environment and offers financial and healthcare assistance to local veterans in need. In addition to their generous support to veterans, VFW Post 5531 hosts community food drives, provides scholarships to the local schools, donates fruit baskets to nursing homes, and regularly supports the local Scouts program.

"With a county population of around 1,000 people, support and activities are limited. Our organization exists to serve our veterans and the community," said Darrell Lamme, Quartermaster, VFW Post 5531.

SBB Research Group's contribution will help support the much-needed building maintenance and operations of VFW Post 5531.

"We recognize the importance of the service these veterans have provided to our country and are honored to support them and the community," said Matt Aven, COO of SBB Research Group.

For more information, or to donate to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5531, please visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/vfw-5531-wathena-renovation

To apply for a grant from SBBRG, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply, and donations are awarded to different organizations every month.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

