Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
WKN: 164682 ISIN: GB0032273343  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.05.2021 | 19:09
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 25

25 May 2021

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa"

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
Date of purchase:25 May 2021
Number of ordinary shares purchased:3,994
Lowest price per share:742.00 pence
Highest price per share:744.00 pence
Trading venue:London
Aggregate volume per trading venue:3,994
Weighted average price per trading venue:743.2799 pence

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 12,224,911 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

For further information please contact:

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Frances Daley (Chairman)
J.P. Morgan Cazenove+44 (0)20 7742 4000
William Simmonds
Media enquiries
Quill PR+44 (0)20 7466 5050
Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

On 13 November 2020, the Company obtained shareholders' approval to broaden its investment policy and will focus on growth and income from quality companies in the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") region. It also changed its name from Baring Emerging Europe PLC to Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC on the same date.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

