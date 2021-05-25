Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Majic Wheels, Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL) ("Majic" or the "Company"), a Delaware corporation that is positioning itself as a player in the disruptive industries of fintech and software development by means of acquisitions, will be hosting an online investor presentation further elaborating details on its pending acquisition of Calfin Global Crypto Exchange CGCX. The Company would like to invite shareholders and prospective investors to sign up for the upcoming presentation.

The Company, on Friday 21st of May 2021, announced its binding LOI with the Calfin Global Crypto Exchange ("CGCX"). Further to that announcement, the company wishes to present more details to its shareholders and prospective investors during an online presentation that will be announced in the coming days. To that end, the Company invites everyone to the Corporate Newsletter to receive updates about the upcoming presentation.

"With the recent announcement of our pending acquisition of the Calfin Global Crypto Exchange, we have received a lot of interest and questions from the investor community. To that end, we wish to host an online presentation to provide further details about CGCX," said David Chong, CEO and Director of Majic Wheels Corp.

To sign up, visit our website: https://majiccorp.co/.

About Majic Corp. Inc.

Majic Corp Inc., a Delaware corporation, intends to position itself as a player in the disruptive industries of and Fintech and software development by means of an acquisition and merger. Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "MJWL".

For more information about the Company visit:

Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/mjwl/overview

Our Website is: https://majiccorp.co/

Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/MajicCorp

About CGCX Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange CGCX set out to offer a highly sophisticated cryptocurrency exchange for a seamless & secure crypto trading experience. Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX caters to the larger blockchain community by providing four services under a single platform.

CGCX Website: https://www.cgcx.io

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: Majic Wheels Corp.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Chong

Email: info@majiccorp.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85183