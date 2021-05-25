Regulatory News:

After 10 years within the Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR), Fabrizio Ruggiero, Group's Deputy CEO, will leave the company at the end of August, to take up a new professional challenge.

As a consequence, he will step down from his position as Deputy CEO in charge of the Service Lines, the Vans Trucks BU, e-commerce, sales, brand management, customer engagement and international partner development.

The Board of Directors would like to thank him for his strong contribution to the development and the transformation of the Group. First as Italy Country Manager, then as a Deputy CEO of the Group, Fabrizio constantly strived to make Europcar Mobility Group the European N°1 of vehicle rental that it is today, notably expanding its global network as well as its brands portfolio.

Following the first deliveries of the Group's new transformation plan ("Connect"), Europcar Mobility Group is now ready to fully leverage the market recovery which is imminent: in that perspective, Fabrizio Ruggiero and his teams will, over the next few months, focus on the best execution of the Group's plans for the peak season.

