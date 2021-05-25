DefensiveDriving.org Expands to UK, Forms Ledbury.org as Nonprofit

LEDBURY, England, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an expansion into the English, Scottish, Welsh, and Irish markets, DefensiveDriving.org has announced it will be establishing its headquarters in the United Kingdom in Ledbury, a small town of just 9,000 in Herefordshire. It is currently seeking out office space for expansion.

In addition to the setting up of a new European operations headquarters and limited corporation, DefensiveDriving.org also announced that it has funded and formed Ledbury.org. The company hopes that nonprofit and charity-driven sites will bring digital awareness to local brick-and-mortar businesses in the Herefordshire countryside. Much like other tech companies, DefensiveDriving.org hopes to give back heavily to its community.

Ledbury as a town has been devastated economically by the pandemic. The market town dates back to the 1600s and is a popular stop for tourists on their way to Wales but saw closures to local stores for much of 2020.

"With the launching and continuous build of Ledbury.org, Enforia Ventures hopes to give back to a community it now resides," said Executive Director Brandon Myers. "This community is special. It's not just the company that has a future here but my family as well."

The decision to fund Ledbury.org comes after Myers had meaningful meetings with business owners across Ledbury. It became clear to the management team at Enforia Ventures Inc. that the town of Ledbury is in a perfect position to rebound as a community and grow. That is part of the reason the brand has decided to make the town home.

The Enforia Ventures Brand continues to look for local advertising opportunities that are community-driven. While the brand has entertained several partnerships, it has yet to sign any formal deals and marketing budget remains available for Q3 and Q4 of 2021. To inquire about potential advertising opportunities, please contact brandon@defensivedriving.org. For media inquiries, please email contact@defensivedriving.org.

Enforia Ventures Inc. is the parent brand of ApprovedCourse.com, DefensiveDriving.org, DrivingGuide.com. The company has over 10 years of experience promoting safe driving habits. Along with helping people save on auto insurance, the brand promotes defensive driving, ticket dismissal courses, drivers' education, and online approved coursework.

Related Images

defensivedriving-org-logo.png

DefensiveDriving.org Logo

DefensiveDriving.org Expands to UK with Headquarters in Ledbury, Herefordshire, UK