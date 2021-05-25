Autocar, LLC: Autocar Announces the Only BADASS Dump Truck in North America

Autocar's DC-64D raises the bar for specialized severe-duty dump trucks

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / When you trademark "BADASS" to describe your line of trucks, you better be able to back it up. Autocar, LLC, the manufacturer of North America's oldest line of specialized severe-duty vocational trucks, upholds the 120-year tradition with its latest offering - the Autocar DC-64D Dump Truck, the fourth iteration of Autocar's DC-64 severe-duty Class 8 line.

Joining the DC-64R for Refuse, DC-64M for Mixers and DC-64P for Pump, Autocar's DC-64D for Dump model is built from the ground up and engineered to handle the most challenging jobs.



"The DC-64D is expertly configured and solves many industry issues not addressed by other suppliers," said Eric Schwartz, president of Autocar Truck. "Unlike any other vehicle in the North American heavy-duty commercial truck market, Autocar Trucks are vocational pre-engineered for seamless body integration and don't require significant structural modifications. As such, our trucks are safer, more structurally sound and are engineered to have a longer life span which lowers the TCO (total cost of ownership) and adds to our Always Up promise. This dump truck is truly BADASS."



The DC-64D Dump Truck is assembled in Birmingham, Ala. and features a spacious and functional cab; but what sets it apart in the industrial truck market is the vehicle's BADASS strength and durability.



The DC-64D is built to be a relentless workhorse that keeps chugging along when the work gets tough.



Best designed

Autocar exclusively focuses on building the best trucks for the vocational truck market, which is why Autocar collaborated with key industry experts with more than 200 years of severe-duty truck experience to guide the DC-64D design. Configured with more than 100 improvements, the DC-64D is the best-designed dump truck in the industry.



Autocar partners with dump body manufacturers for parallel engineering of essential dump body mount features, achieving its mission to deliver the highest level of integration in the industry. The featured DC-64D is outfitted with an RS Godwin SCS dump body and features Hardox steel for durability and lighter weight. That means more payload capacity.



Cummins power

The DC-64D's power comes from multiple Cummins engine options - the L9, X12 and ISX12N CNG series - providing the industry's best performance, fuel economy and lower operating costs per mile backed by the best service and parts network. Also, the new X12 offers access to the Single Module after-treatment system with more efficiency and service access from Cummins. The X15 will be available in 2022.



Focus on safety

With simplicity and efficiency comes a focus on safety. Autocar has the only 325-degree all-around driver visibility, 30 percent more glass than industry competition, including the only Class 8 vocational truck with rear-corner wrap-around windows to improve the rearward view. The front end is sloped to enhance visibility.



The DC-64D also delivers the most durable cab structure in the industry with its all-welded steel cab construction and protection during roll-over incidents. It is the only vocational truck with frame rail material at a yield strength of 160,000 PSI, RBM 3.91 lbs.in, 24 percent stronger than industry standards. Additionally, every DC-64D is built with dual Sheppard M100 steering gears, 112-inch BBC and up to 50 degrees wheel cut, allowing the driver easy steering effort and maneuverability.



The DC-64D cab features a 7-inch driver information smart display to minimize driver distraction and help technicians quickly get drivers back on the road after maintenance.



Autocar sets the standard for the best-in-class severe-duty vocational trucks for durability, protection, and serviceability.



Other key features of Autocar's new DC-64D Dump Truck include:

Purpose-built severe duty is standard

Best-in-class 24/7 direct factory support

Direct-to-customer sales support with vocational experts

Only Conventional Truck with Always Up

Best-in-class routing and clipping

Electrical serviceability with its intelligent electrical system for easy diagnostics and repairs

Easy-open gas-strut-assisted hood

The DC-64D is available now. For more information, visit AutocarTruck.com/DC, or call 833-857-0200.



ABOUT AUTOCAR, LLC

Autocar, LLC proudly continues as the oldest surviving vehicle brand in North America and is the only American-owned and operated original equipment manufacturer (OEM) manufacturing trucks. Autocar's severe-duty vocational trucks provide customers the perfect tool for their jobs with the most uptime, support and impact to their bottom line. Autocar collaborates with customers to build trucks to their exact specifications and needs. Autocar's purpose-built severe-service truck lines include ACMD and ACX cab-over trucks, the ACTT and ACTT-E terminal tractors and the DC-64 Class 8 work trucks. Autocar Truck recognizes that performance and uptime are everything and offers every customer 24/7 access to its Always Up direct factory support center staffed by expert technicians who engineer and build Autocar's trucks. Autocar promises to provide trucks that deliver the best value, provide the best service, provide a complete solution for customers' needs, do the work right the first time and act proactively, timely and with simplicity. For more information on Autocar Truck, visit Autocartruck.com, or call 833-857-0200.

AUTOCAR'S DC-64D VIDEO LINK: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDN8XXTHFqE

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of Autocar Truck

Email: jo@trizcom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

or

Avery Cooper, TrizCom PR on behalf of Autocar Truck

Email: Avery@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 972-743-4415

SOURCE: Autocar, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649059/Autocar-Announces-the-Only-BADASS-Dump-Truck-in-North-America