Six Leading Tool and Die Companies Join Forces to Launch IMPACT Converting & Systems Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Auxo Investment Partners announced today that six leading American tool and die manufacturers will now operate under one brand: IMPACT Converting & Systems Solutions . IMPACT is a single source for all converting needs and creates the industry's smartest, most precise, durable, and sustainable dies, systems, and solutions.

"IMPACT's vision is to provide customers with a holistic solution for their tool and die needs," said Jack Kolodny, founder of Auxo Partners, which specializes in growing founder and family-owned niche manufacturing, distribution and business-services companies.

IMPACT engineers dies for products that are the fabric of everyday living and those that make a difference in people's lives. The company provides the tools to transform materials such as paper and plastic into a wide range of products-from adhesive bandages and cardboard pizza boxes to aerospace applications, sound-deadening devices for vehicles and heart valves-using state-of-the-art tool and die technology.

IMPACT represents the combined expertise of the six U.S.-based companies:

Atlas Die, LLC (steel rule dies)

Bernal, LLC (wide web rotary dies and modules with advanced product and automation equipment)

Midway Rotary (solid steel narrow web rotary dies for complex applications)

AtlasFlex (flexible rotary and flatbed die innovations)

Die Craft, LLC (solid steel narrow web rotary dies, dominating the label industry)

GC Dies (steel rule die manufacturer for flat corrugated, rotary corrugated and flat steel rule die production)

"We brought the industry's leading converting solution companies together to create the most comprehensive service offering available anywhere," said Jerry Mosingo, CEO of IMPACT. "We can supply our customers with dies that make anything from a label to a complex product that has to run 1,300-1,400 revolutions per minute to a flat die that has to create hundreds if not thousands of parts per minute with fine detail and extravagant materials."

Customers benefit from IMPACT's one-stop-shop, which offers large national integrators and local converters quick turnaround and innovative, custom solutions. Customers have the convenience of one point of contact, convenient centralized on-line ordering, and one invoice when working with IMPACT.

The company's Tech Team is a premier resource for customers and has deep expertise across all aspects of converting. Their focus is on making the customer's process better, cheaper, and faster. "They can assist with increasing line speeds, improving changeovers and maintenance outcomes, and resolving production issues," said Mosingo. IMPACT also offers machine sharpening and tooling repairs to help customers reduce downtime.

The company has facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina, Georgia, and California to serve its diversified customer base.

"IMPACT can deliver what no other competitor can: a full spectrum of converting solutions from steel rule dies to rotary dies to corrugated dies and everything in between," said Mosingo.

ABOUT AUXO INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Auxo Investment Partners is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based private investment firm that partners with owners and management teams of companies at transition points in their history. Auxo works to instill the infrastructure, processes, and talent needed to help them grow to their full potential with a long-term investment approach. Auxo's unique philosophy aligns the interests of its companies, their employees, the communities in which they are located and its investors to achieve optimal outcomes for all. As our name reflects, we are not merely investors, but partners. For more information, please visit www.auxopartners.com.

