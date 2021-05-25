Third country release pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Announcements on the Board Meeting Resolutions regarding the Employee Stock Ownership Plan of A-and H-Share and the Restricted Share Unit Scheme

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 25 May 2021 - A Board Meeting of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-Share 690D.DE, A-Share 600690.SH, H-Share 06690.HK) was held today and various announcements on the Board Meeting Resolutions regarding the Employee Stock Ownership Plan of A- and H-Share and the Restricted Share Unit Scheme was published in accordance with Chinese and Hongkong Law.

It has been the intention of the Company that it will increase the incentives for core management and excellent talents in different markets worldwide with various classes of stocks. Furthermore, it has been the intention of the

Company to maintain a wide coverage under its incentive schemes to strengthen the incentives and reach more key personnel, especially for overseas employees. As such, the Board has resolved at a meeting of the Board held today to propose the adoption of the A-Share Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("A-Share ESOP"), the H-Share Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("H-Share ESOP"), and the Restricted Share Unit Scheme ("RSU Scheme"). It is expected that relevant employees of the Group ordinarily reside within Mainland China will mainly be covered by the A-Share ESOP and H-Share ESOP, while relevant employees of the Company ordinarily reside outside Mainland China will mainly be covered by the RSU Scheme. It is also proposed that core senior management of the Company (initially a total of 35 persons) shall participate in the A-Share ESOP and/or the H-Share ESOP such that subject to performance review, they will be entitled to interests in both A-Shares and H-Shares. The Company believes that the proposed incentive to the core senior management in the form of both A-Shares and H-Shares is in line with the shareholders' expectation that the core senior management team should be motivated to create value for the Shareholders.

(1) Proposed Adoption of the A-Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021-2025);

In line with its past practices of enabling equity ownership by and providing incentives to employees, the Company proposed to adopt the A-Share ESOP. The Company will either provide the A-Share ESOP with A-Shares it repurchased or withdrawing from the incentive fund for the A-Share ESOP to purchase A-Shares from the secondary market for future vesting. It is proposed for the first phase of the A-Share ESOP, the cost of purchasing A-Shares for grant under the A-Share ESOP will be up to RMB708 million.

(2) Proposed Adoption of the H-Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan (2021-2025);

Following the successful initial listing of H-Shares on the Stock Exchange in December 2020, to enable employees to own H-Shares interests and to provide incentives, the Company proposed to also adopt the H-Share ESOP. The Company will provide the Asset Manager funding for purchasing H-Shares (through Hong Kong Stock Connect) from the secondary market for future vesting. It is proposed for the first phase of the H-Share ESOP, the cost of purchasing H-Shares for grant under the H-Share ESOP will be up to RMB90 million.

(3) Proposed Authorization to the Board to Handle Matters Pertaining to the A-Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan and the H-Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan;



(4) Proposed Adoption of the Restricted Share Unit Scheme;

Following the successful initial listing of the H-Shares on the Stock Exchange in December 2020, the Company proposed to adopt the RSU Scheme with the purpose of enabling equity ownership of H-Shares by its employees and provide incentives. It is currently expected that the H-Shares shall be purchased from secondary market by the Trustee in Hong Kong. It is proposed during the year 2021, the cost for purchasing H-Shares by the Trustee for grant under the RSU Scheme will be up to RMB102 million.

(5) Proposed Authorization to the Board and/or the Delegatee to Handle Matters Pertaining to the Restricted Share Unit Scheme

The A-Share ESOP, the H-Share ESOP and the RSU Scheme are still subject to the consideration and approval at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be convened on 25 June 2021. The AGM Invitation Letter to D-Shareholders is expected to be published and dispatched before 05 June 2021.

Details of abovementioned resolutions are available on the Company's website at: https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/

About Haier Smart Home D-Share:

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. is prime standard listed in Frankfurt (690D.DE) alongside its listing in Shanghai (600690.SH) and Hongkong (06690.HK). The three class-shares grant their investors with the same economic rights and ownership rights.

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions. The Company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

