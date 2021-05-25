Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director in Nashville, TN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of Vast Wealth Advisors located in Nashville, Tennessee. The group is led by Jessica Jung, Managing Director. Prior to joining Aegis Capital, Jessica worked at LPL.

Jessica Jung, CFP®, CEPA, is the founder of Vast Wealth Advisors1. Serving high-net-worth individuals as well as businesses and families, Jessica specializes in developing and implementing carefully designed strategies to help clients align their resources with their dreams. Drawing from her deep experience in the industry and her commitment to excellence, Jessica has been helping clients pursue their financial goals since 2005. After graduating from Vanderbilt University with a degree in economics, Jessica began an extensive career in the finance industry, working as an advisor for Morgan Stanley, AmSouth Investment Services, Morgan Keegan, and The Wealth Management Group before establishing her own wealth advisory practice in partnership with Aegis Capital Corporation. Jessica is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER who specializes in complex cases and creating innovative solutions.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "With the addition of Jessica, Aegis continues to expand the scope of our wealth management and advisory presence within the firm. We look forward to providing the resources she needs to build her practice and help her clients achieve their financial goals. Aegis strives to continuously expand and improve our fee-based planning and wealth management services."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Aegis continues to expand our reach, and with the opening of the Nashville office we are committed to the growth of the firm. Jessica's addition speaks to the value of Aegis' boutique and client-focused platform. Jessica takes a holistic approach to helping clients by looking at all aspects of their financial lives. Jessica brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the registered investment advisor space."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

1Vast Wealth Advisors - Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a Member: FINRA/SIPC

