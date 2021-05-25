Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced that its management team will participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live and available on Atomera's investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649025/Atomera-to-Present-at-Stifel-2021-Virtual-Cross-Sector-Insight-Conference