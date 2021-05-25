Anzeige
25.05.2021
Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.: Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta Approves Plan of Arrangement

CALGARY AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp (TSXV:TPC) ("TAPC") wishes to announce that on May 25, 2021 Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta Justice Douglas R. Mah granted a final order approving the plan of arrangement dated March 24, 2021 (as amended) as described in the management information circular dated April 21, 2021 and filed under the TAPC profile on April 21, 2021. Implementation of the plan of arrangement is subject to a number of conditions. It is expected that the conditions will be satisfied in the next 30 days. Even if all of the conditions are satisfied or waived, the Board of Directors have the right to choose not to implement the plan.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company. For further information, please contact:

Gregory J. Leia, President and CEO
Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.
Suite 203 - 221 - 10th Avenue SE
Calgary Alberta T2G 0V9
T: (403) 265 4122
E: gleia@tenthavenuepetroleum.com
Website: www.tenthavenuepetroleum.com

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.



