

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.05.2021 / 23:50

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr First name: Andrew Last name(s): Myers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SUSE S.A.

b) LEI

213800C9JTKV8DLW6403

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: LU2333210958

b) Nature of the transaction

Members of the management board have been awarded under a Long Term Incentive Plan options with a market value exercise price to acquire /subscribe shares of the issuer

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 30 EUR 32684 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 30.0000 EUR 32684.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-05-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange MIC: XFRA

