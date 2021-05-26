DGAP-News: Fiven ASA
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Press release
Oslo, 25.05.2021 at 20:00 CET
Fiven ASA first quarter report 2021
Outlook
Forecasted revenue growth for 2021 vs. 2020 is expected to be over 12%. The adjusted EBITDA for the year 2021 is expected to be in the range between EUR 18m - 20m including a positive impact of EUR 1.2m from IFRS 16.
The full first quarter report 2021 can be downloaded from https://www.fiven.com/company-information/investor-relations/reports/
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8069Z_1-2021-5-26.pdf
This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 20:00 CET on 25.05.2021.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
26.05.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
1200537 26.05.2021