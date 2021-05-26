PROCAD, keytech, and ACATEC join forces to become the leading digital transformation provider for the manufacturing industry

Collaboration takes digitalization of product lifecycle management to the next level

Companies change DMS against PDM to sharpen profile processes

Merger will further push the development of highly efficient, user-friendly PLM solutions with a low code/no code approach

Today, PROCAD, an international provider of product lifecycle management (PLM) and product data management solutions (PDM) and keytech, a leading German provider of PLM solutions for the mid-market space, announced their merger. This step follows closely on ACATEC Software GmbH becoming part of the portfolio of the German based PLM powerhouse PROCAD in March of 2021. The merger with keytech now brings together three companies with a successful track record and in-depth experience.

The software manufacturers will pool their strengths to continue to drive innovation with a strong focus on next generation cloud applications and software-as-a-service solutions. Customers will benefit from the expertise coming together to simplify and to accelerate their processes to develop, manufacture, market and service products.

Sustained optimization of the product lifecycle

By combining their power to innovate and execute, PROCAD, keytech, and ACATEC assume a leading in role to support manufacturing companies in their digital transformation. "We are excited about this merger and strive to be the partner of choice for manufacturers aiming to efficiently orchestrate knowledge across their product lifecycles. "Together, we serve approximately 1350 customers with more than 120.000 users worldwide and will continue to add up to 100 new clients annunally" explains Gerhard Knoch, CEO of PROCAD Group. "With our team of 250 employees, our goal is to further expand our growth by working closely with our strong network of partners. Our joint software solutions are highly intuitive and enable companies to successfully manage a world of ever-growing complexity, significantly speed up their processes, and control their product lifecycles from start to finish".

"With keytech and PROCAD, we're bringing together two very experienced companies. When you have two PLM powerhouses combining their strengths and in-dept expertise, one thing is for sure: their combined proven PLM and PDM solutions deliver a substantial efficiency boost to the manufacturing sector," adds Reiner Heimsoth, Founder and CEO of keytech. "And together with ACATEC, an innovation leader in the product configuration and CPQ space, we can now optimize the entire product lifecycle in a way that is even more tightly integrated, from the initial configuration to the finished product. This is PLM integration at its best."

"Our speedmaxx Enterprise configurator and the keytech and PROCAD PLM solutions perfectly complement one another. The merger creates the by far best one-stop solution for an all-around smart digital product lifecycle from product configuration by the customer at the point of sale to manufacturing all the way to distributing and servicing of the product," points out Henning Bitter, [Founder and] CEO of ACATEC.

About PROCAD

With an installed base of over 1,000 systems in more than 25 countries, PROCAD is a leading software provider for the digital transformation of product lifecycle and product data management based on a configurable, easy-to-use platform. Founded in 1985 in Karlsruhe, Germany, PROCAD operates 12 offices worldwide.

About keytech

Founded in 1993, keytech Software GmbH specializes in optimizing business processes across the product lifecycle. With more than 20,000 users worldwide and more than 30 years of software development experience, keytech is among the PLM market leaders in the German-speaking world. keytech helps its customers establish PLM thinking across the enterprise and takes into account existing processes during implementation.

About ACATEC

ACATEC Software GmbH is a technology provider with two locations in Germany. The software company develops and sells product configuration solutions and entered the market in 2004. ACATEC is a technology leader in CAD automation, 3D visualization of custom products, and end-to-end business process automation. The product configurator digitally transforms processes from point of sale to order processing, accelerating business processes by a factor of up to 20.

