LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that, on 24 May 2021, Alex Maloney, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer exercised 177,991 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Bonus Deferral Plan.

Mr. Maloney sold 83,866 of the resulting shares at the price shown below to cover the tax, national insurance and fees arising as a result of the exercise and retained the balance of 94,125 shares. The exercise was satisfied using existing shares in issue held by the Lancashire Holdings Limited Employee Benefit Trust.

Following this transaction, Mr. Maloney has an interest in the Company of 787,570 common shares (which includes 155,722 shares held via a connected person), representing 0.3227%.

The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alex Maloney 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4(i) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each



ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisitionof shares on exercise of 177,991 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each. These RSS awards were granted under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme Bonus Deferral Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) nil 177,991 shares acquired on exercise of RSS awards d) Aggregated information

177,991

Nil e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-24 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market 4(ii) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each



ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Saleof 83,866 shares to cover tax liabilities and fees on exercise of 177,991 Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £6.480 83,866 shares sold to cover tax liabilities d) Aggregated information

83,866

£ 543,480.03 e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-24 f) Place of the transaction (XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification