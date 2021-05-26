The storage system is based on fluorenone derivative analytes. Despite its small dimensions, the device is claimed to have an energy density that is more than twice that of the vanadium batteries in use today.Scientists from the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have developed an aqueous redox flow battery based on fluorenone derivative analytes. The storage system is based on a low-cost organic compound known as fluorenone (C13H8O), which is largely used as a precursor to synthesize a variety of organic electronic materials and is bright fluorescent yellow in color. ...

