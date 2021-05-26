DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 26-May-2021

PRELIMINARY RESULTS For the financial year ended 31 March 2021 26 May 2021 Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia", the "Company" or the "Group") today announces preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 (the "financial year"). Highlights include: Continued high rent collection rates reflecting strong tenant base ? 99% of rent due for the financial year ended Mar-21 now received or on agreed payment terms ? Post financial year end, contracted rent received or on agreed payment terms is as follows: ? Commercial[1]: 99% for Q/E Jun-21 ? Residential[2]: 98% for May-21; >99% for Apr-21 Net loss due to negative property revaluations but further increase in distributable income ? Annual contracted rent of EUR67.1m at Mar-21, up 2.2% since Mar-20, and office WAULT of 5.8yrs, down 9.4% ? Six new office leases on 45,600 sq. ft. adding EUR2.6m, or EUR0.3m net of lease expiries and adjustments on let space ? Three rent reviews and five lease variations agreed, adding incremental rent of EUR0.7m ? Five bolt-on acquisitions adding EUR0.5m of new rent ? Diluted IFRS loss per share of 3.7 cent due to negative revaluation movement on portfolio (Mar-20: EPS of 8.8 cent) ? EPRA EPS[3] of 6.3 cent, up 13.4% on last year due to increase in rental income (Mar-20: 5.5 cent) ? Final DPS of 3.4 cent, bringing the total for the financial year to 5.4 cent, up 13.7% (Mar-20: 4.75 cent) Modest decline in portfolio value, mainly coming in the first quarter of our financial year ? Portfolio value of EUR1,427.4m, down 4.4%[4] in the financial year and down 0.7% in H2, primarily due to lower net ERVs and higher yields assumed on our office assets ? 12-month Total Property Return[5] of -0.2% vs MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (excl. Hibernia) of -1.5% ? EPRA NTA per share3 of 172.7 cent, down 3.7% in the financial year but up 0.4% in H2, helped by the share buyback Robust balance sheet: flexibility and investment capacity further enhanced post year end by new US private placement ? Net debt of EUR278.8m, LTV3 of 19.5% (Mar-20: EUR241.4m, LTV 16.5%) ? EUR125m of 10- and 12-year unsecured US private placement notes with avg. coupon of 1.9% to be issued in late Jul-21 ? Weighted average debt maturity of 3.4 years at Mar-21, or 5.2 years pro-forma new USPP (Mar-20: 4.4 years) ? Cash and undrawn facilities net of committed expenditure of EUR110m, or EUR235m pro-forma of new USPP (Mar-20: EUR136m) Disciplined capital allocation ? EUR16.8m in development expenditure, mainly on two schemes to deliver 62,500 sq. ft. of Grade A office space (38% pre-let): both expected to complete by Jul-21, following delays due to lockdowns (Mar-20: EUR21.3m) ? EUR11.1m invested in five bolt-on property acquisitions (Mar-20: EUR23.3m) ? EUR25m share buyback programme successfully executed; 23.1m shares repurchased and cancelled, an average price per share of EUR1.08 (Mar-20: 17.6m shares repurchased for EUR25m, an average price per share of EUR1.42) Progress on strategic priorities of: ? 1) Clustering ? Full planning now in place for Clanwilliam and Harcourt schemes, which can be commenced in the next seven and 18 months, respectively, and can deliver 539,000 sq. ft. of clustered, Grade A office space ? These schemes will take the proportion of Hibernia's office assets by value in clusters from 39%[6] to 65%[7] ? 2) ESG excellence ? Commitment to become a Net Zero Carbon business by 2030 and to align with the TCFD recommendations by 2022 ? Real-time energy consumption monitoring system installed and operating in our managed in-place offices ? Received a four-star GRESB rating for the first time 2020 and a B- score in our inaugural CDP response Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer of Hibernia, said: "Our business has delivered a resilient performance in the financial year despite the extraordinary circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. While we recorded a net loss due to a modest decline in portfolio value, our continued high rent collection rates have helped deliver double-digit growth in EPRA earnings and dividends. "Since introducing COVID-19 safeguards in our buildings, our primary focus has been on the long-term evolution of the portfolio to meet changing occupier expectations. We believe asset clustering and ESG excellence will be key elements for us in providing the type of flexible, efficient, amenity-rich office space occupiers increasingly want and we have made good progress with both in the financial year. Our Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square schemes now have full planning permission and both can be started over the next 18 months; when complete they will increase the proportion of our office portfolio held in clusters to 65%. We have also published our Sustainability Statement of Intent, which sets challenging, long-term targets and outlines our commitment to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030. "Our leverage remains amongst the lowest in the pan-European REIT universe, giving us substantial capacity and strategic flexibility for value-enhancing investment opportunities. In the financial year we invested EUR11m in small acquisitions to enhance our existing properties, EUR17m in development expenditure and executed a highly accretive EUR25m share buyback programme. Since March 2021 we have increased our available funding and average debt maturity by agreeing to issue EUR125m of 10- and 12-year US private placement notes. "With Ireland's vaccination programme gathering pace and a government roadmap for the easing of lockdown restrictions, optimism is growing and this is starting to be seen in active demand for office space and tenant enquiries. While the near-term outlook is likely to remain tied to progress on "unlocking", we are optimistic on our longer-term prospects given our clear strategy, exciting development pipeline, balance sheet strength and talented team." Hibernia REIT plc +353 (0)1 536 9100 Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer

About Hibernia REIT plc Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. Chief executive officer's statement

At the onset of the pandemic, our key priority was safeguarding our buildings for our tenants, visitors and staff. Since then, our attention has returned to the longer term and ensuring our business is evolving to meet changing occupier expectations.

