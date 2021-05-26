Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes the SPAC Aligro Planet Acquisition Company to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, May 26, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB's shares (short name APAC SPAC A) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company (also called APAC) belongs the Financials segment and is the 59th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Aligro Planet Acquisition Company is the second SPAC, Special Purpose Acquisition Company, to be listed at the Nasdaq Stockholm Main market. Since the first SPAC listing in May, interest has grown stronger, and the Nordic markets are expected to welcome several SPACs in the coming months. The SPAC listing method arose from an increased demand among issuers and investors for a complement to the already existing listing models that Nasdaq offers. APAC is aiming to, within the coming 24 months, acquire a non-listed Nordic company with a strong ESG profile. The SPAC will be looking for a company within the sectors of digital business models, sustainable consumption and cleantech. "We are honored and inspired by the confidence to make something good and valuable, that investors have given us", said Hans Eckerström, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of APAC. "Now the real job begins, the one that drives our team and that is real value creation. Speaking with companies that want to take the next step is what we are good at and passionate about." "Welcoming another SPAC to the Stockholm Main Market is a testimony to the markets' belief on the complimenting listing model," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "SPACs continues to attract the interest of European issuers as a way to enter the public market. We look forward to support Aligro Planet Acquisition Company as they begin their search for the right company to acquire." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com