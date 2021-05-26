Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
GlobeNewswire
26.05.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes the SPAC Aligro Planet Acquisition Company to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, May 26, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Aligro Planet Acquisition Company AB's shares (short name APAC SPAC A)
commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company (also called
APAC) belongs the Financials segment and is the 59th company to be admitted to
trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Aligro Planet Acquisition Company is the second SPAC, Special Purpose
Acquisition Company, to be listed at the Nasdaq Stockholm Main market. Since
the first SPAC listing in May, interest has grown stronger, and the Nordic
markets are expected to welcome several SPACs in the coming months. The SPAC
listing method arose from an increased demand among issuers and investors for a
complement to the already existing listing models that Nasdaq offers. 

APAC is aiming to, within the coming 24 months, acquire a non-listed Nordic
company with a strong ESG profile. The SPAC will be looking for a company
within the sectors of digital business models, sustainable consumption and
cleantech. 

"We are honored and inspired by the confidence to make something good and
valuable, that investors have given us", said Hans Eckerström, Founder and
Chief Investment Officer of APAC. "Now the real job begins, the one that drives
our team and that is real value creation. Speaking with companies that want to
take the next step is what we are good at and passionate about." 

"Welcoming another SPAC to the Stockholm Main Market is a testimony to the
markets' belief on the complimenting listing model," said Adam Kostyál, Head of
European Listings at Nasdaq. "SPACs continues to attract the interest of
European issuers as a way to enter the public market. We look forward to
support Aligro Planet Acquisition Company as they begin their search for the
right company to acquire." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.