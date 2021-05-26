Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
26.05.2021
First North Denmark: ViroGates A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 27 May 2021. The new shares are issued due to
warrant exercise 



ISIN:              DK0061030574       
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:              ViroGates        
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 3,125,426 shares     
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:             44,657 shares      
----------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  3,170,083 shares     
----------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         6,465 shares - DKK 35  
                 4,552 shares - DKK 39.20 
                 18,713 shares - DKK 52.68
                 8,324 shares - DKK 79.17 
                 6,603 shares - DKK 109.95
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 1          
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          155530          
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           VIRO           
----------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate
Finance, Per Lönn, tel. (+46) 40 200 250

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861311
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
