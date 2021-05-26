First North Denmark: ViroGates A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in ViroGates A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 27 May 2021. The new shares are issued due to warrant exercise ISIN: DK0061030574 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: ViroGates ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 3,125,426 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 44,657 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 3,170,083 shares ---------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: 6,465 shares - DKK 35 4,552 shares - DKK 39.20 18,713 shares - DKK 52.68 8,324 shares - DKK 79.17 6,603 shares - DKK 109.95 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 155530 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VIRO ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance, Per Lönn, tel. (+46) 40 200 250 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861311