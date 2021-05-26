Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Stillfront Group to the Main Market

Stockholm, May 26, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Stillfront Group AB's shares (short name SF) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Stillfront Group is the 58th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Stillfront is a free-to-play powerhouse of gaming studios. Their diverse and exciting games portfolio has two common themes: loyal users and long lifecycle games. Organic growth and carefully selected and executed acquisitions embody their growth strategy. 1,000 co-workers work in an organization that engenders the spirit of entrepreneurship. Stillfront's main markets are within Europe, the US and the MENA region. They are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "Since our IPO in late 2015, Stillfront has grown from 50 co-workers and four studios to a group of more than 1,250 co-workers and 20 different studios across the globe," said Jörgen Larsson, CEO, Stillfront. "During the past years, we have invested a lot of time and resources in building a robust business platform and professional organization that supports our growing number of game studios, and we are now ready to take the next step as a company. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market is a quality stamp and an important milestone for Stillfront on our journey to building the leading free-to-play powerhouse of gaming studios". "We are very excited to see Stillfront taking the step from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market to our Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have done a fantastic journey as a First North listed company and their strategy and vison have proved to be successful. We congratulate them on an other successful IPO and look forward to follow them as a Main Market company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com