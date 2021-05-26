Cantargia publishes interim report for first quarter 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") interim report for first quarter 2021 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the first quarter

The first patient with pancreatic cancer started treatment in the extension part of the CANFOUR study.

An application was submitted to start a new phase Ib clinical study on combination treatment with CAN04 and FOLFIRINOX in pancreatic cancer.

Positive preclinical safety and efficacy results were presented for the CAN10 antibody.

Significant events after the end of the period

Preclinical results for the CAN10 antibody were presented at the IMMUNOLOGY2021 conference.

A letter of intent was signed with GEICAM to conduct a clinical study with CAN04 in combination with carboplatin/gemcitabine in triple negative breast cancer.

Positive interim results were presented from the CANFOUR study showing an improved progression-free survival and overall survival for combination treatment with CAN04 and chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer, compared to historical control data.

Financial information

First Quarter 2021 Net sales: SEK 0 (0) million Operating loss: SEK -73.2 (-39.9) million Loss after tax: SEK -72.6 (-40.0) million Loss per share: before and after dilution, SEK -0.72 (-0.49) Equity/assets ratio: 94 (95) per cent Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 176.4 (237.2) million Short-term investments: SEK 666.0 (259.6) million

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on May 26, 2021.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied clinically as combination therapy with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

About nadunolimab (CAN04)

The antibody CAN04 binds strongly to the target IL1RAP and functions both though ADCC as well as blocking IL-1a and IL-1ß signaling. Thereby, CAN04 can counteract the contribution of the IL-1 system to the immune suppressive tumor microenvironment and development of resistance to chemotherapy. CAN04 is investigated in two clinical trials. In the first phase I/IIa-study, CANFOUR, first line combination therapy is investigated using two different standard chemotherapies in patients with NSCLC (gemcitabine/cisplatin) and patients with PDAC (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel), as well as monotherapy in late stage patients (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03267316). Phase I monotherapy data from 22 patients were presented at ASCO 2019 and showed good safety with infusion-related reaction being the most common side effect. In addition, the biomarkers IL6 and CRP decreased during treatment. Positive interim data from the combination therapies show durable responses or pseudoprogression in patients with PDAC, resulting in iPFS of 7.8 months, and also a higher response rate of patients with NSCLC, compared to chemotherapy alone. A phase I study, CIRIFOUR, investigating CAN04 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, started H2 2020 (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04452214). Additional clinical combination studies are planned to start during 2021.

