In the exceptional context of the Covid-19 crisis and the health and legal measures implemented to curb the spread of the virus on the French territory, the Board of Directors decided, in accordance with the relevant legal and regulatory provisions in force, to hold the shareholders' general meeting convened for Tuesday 15 June 2021 behind closed doors, at the registered office of the Company: Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles, Esplanade Nord, 92400 Courbevoie, France.

The terms of participation in the shareholders' general meeting and of exercise of shareholders' rights are set out in the convening brochure. The meeting notice detailing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on 7 May 2021, under issue number 55. The convening notice will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires and in the journal of legal notices La Loi on 28 May 2021.

Information and documents relating to the shareholders' general meeting have been made available to shareholders in accordance with the conditions set out by applicable laws and regulations. In particular, pursuant to article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders may review preparatory information ahead of the shareholders' general meeting on the Company's website (https://www.verallia.com/investisseurs/information-reglementee, sub-section 2021 General Shareholders Meeting).

Shareholders are invited to consult the Company's website on a regular basis to remain up-to-date with the latest announcements.

About Verallia At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work in common cause with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new healthy and sustainable solutions for all.

With around 10,000 people and 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries, we are the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, providing innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions to more than 10,000 businesses around the world.

Verallia produced more than 16 billion bottles and jars and achieved revenues of €2.5 billion in 2020. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and belongs to the SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable indexes. For more information, visit www.verallia.com.

