European and APAC workforce both expand by over 160%

o9 Solutions, the premier AI-powered platform for next-generation integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise, is continuing to experience rapid worldwide expansion. The Dallas-based software company, which has its sights set on being the 'digital brain of every enterprise' has reached 1,000 employees worldwide and expects to grow up to 1,500 employees in 2021. o9 Solutions' fast growth comes as it grows its customer engagements, with new clients such as Estee Lauder, Avon, Pirelli, Kraft Heinz, and many others.

In September 2018, o9 opened its first office in the Netherlands to start its European expansion. Currently, o9 has 150+ employees across ten countries in Europe with offices in The Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, France, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. That is an increase of 161% compared to Q1 2020. In the Asia Pacific region, o9 currently employs 45 people, an 164% increase compared to Q1 2020, and is due to open its first Singapore office soon.

o9's fast growth is also recognized by the Financial Times which listed the company as one of the Americas Fastest Growing Companies 2021 as well as by Inc. magazine which recently ranked o9 as one of the fastest growing private companies in Texas.

Co-founder and CEO Chakri Gottemukkala says, "Despite the current business uncertainty, customers have continued to engage with us, helping drive our rapid international growth. We are very pleased to have been able to hire and develop such a great pool of talent all committed to achieving success for our customers and who take pride in spurring the narrative around o9's Digital Brain forward: our AI-driven, integrated, cloud-native platform that's helping Fortune 500 businesses make better decisions, plan more effectively, and make better use of the earth's resources."

"We are focusing on creating a large, sustainable ecosystem where our o9 global organization will serve as an enabler of a much larger pool of skills and capabilities across partners, both consulting and technology. We continue to rapidly grow our partner network and since 2020 have certified more than a thousand consultants as o9 implementers. We expect to double that in 2021, with a high quality program focused on delivering certifications in technical skills of architecting and configuring the o9 platform as well as advanced analytics skills in ML and big data analytics that are integral part of o9 solutions that we deliver to our clients," says Igor Rikalo, President and COO of o9.

