Votorantim Energia and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have decided to invest US$35 million in the 68.9 MWac project.From pv magazine Latam In June 2019, the energy division of the Brazilian multinational Votorantim, Votorantim Energia, announced the creation, together with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), of a joint venture. Now, that joint venture, called VTRM, affirms that it will invest BRL189.98 million (US$35.6 million) in the first hybrid solar and wind energy park in Brazil, as announced by Votorantim Energia on its LinkedIn account. The pilot project ...

