A German PV system owner has developed a simple solution intended at preventing the birds from nesting under the modules.Rainer Sedlmaier from Nauheim near Frankfurt am Main, Germany, was concerned that his son's rooftop PV system could have been damaged by the presence of pigeons, which sometimes can make their nests right under the modules. Sedlmaier did not observe any issues with pigeons in his own photovoltaic system or that of his neighbors, as the inclination of the roofs was between 35% and 45%. In the case of his son, however, the roof inclination was only 20%, which means pigeons will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...