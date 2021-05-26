Napier, provider of next-generation anti-financial crime compliance solutions, has continued its aggressive global expansion by opening a second APAC office within 10 months.

Adding a Kuala Lumpur presence to the Singapore base established last year, the London-headquartered company also announces senior leadership appointments to further strengthen its foothold in APAC. Wall Street and Silicon Valley alumni Robin Lee takes over as Head of APAC while Hwee Kun Ho, formerly of Salesforce, Refinitiv and Dow Jones, steps in as APAC Head of Sales.

Napier, which works with financial organisations worldwide to provide an AI-led platform for intelligent AML trade compliance, doubled its annual revenue in 2020 adding a significant number of new clients to its platform globally. It continues to grow an impressive roster of clients in APAC, recently announcing significant deals with Australia Post and a number of other major financial institutions.

Napier was also recently recognised with a prestigious award win for Best AML/CTF Solution in the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2020.

Greg Watson, Chief Operating Officer at Napier, said: "Financial criminals are sophisticated and the fight is a global one, so we're constantly looking at ways to evolve as a business. This means leading the way in terms of offering the most advanced technology, and also having a presence in global financial hubs around the world to be as close to the action as possible.

"Increasing our footprint in APAC is part of this global strategy to enable us to better serve our customers that operate locally and across international markets."

Napier also has presence in the UK, USA, Australia and Dubai. It aims to continue its growth in 2021 and recently appointed former HSBC Group COO and BCG Global Banking Chair, Andy Maguire, to its Advisory Board. Andy will use his vast industry experience to provide strategic direction as the business continues its rapid global expansion.

Robin Lee, Head of APAC at Napier, said: "I'm delighted to take on the role of Head of APAC as we accelerate our growth here. The financial sector is increasingly seeing the benefit of technologies such as AI and machine learning when it comes to tracking suspicious activity. We're able to combine tools such as transaction monitoring and client screening into a single integrated platform to make KYC-AML data easily accessible by compliance teams."

