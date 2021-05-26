LBC Tank Terminals announced today that a conference call will be held to discuss the company's financial results for Q3 FY21 which ended on 31 March 2021.

The results will be published today, Wednesday 26 May 2021, followed by a conference call for all investors on Monday 7 June 2021 at 16:00 (Central European Summer Time) 10:00 (Eastern Daylight Time).

Call details and copies of the financial statements will be made available on the Intralinks website.

Investors of LBC Tank Terminals Holding Netherlands B.V. Senior Notes, due 2023, can request access to Intralinks by contacting investors@lbctt.com.

LBC Tank Terminals

LBC Tank Terminals, with its headquarter in Belgium, is an independent operator of midstream and downstream bulk liquid storage facilities for chemicals, oils and refined petroleum products currently owning and operating seven terminals located in Houston, Freeport, Baton Rouge, Antwerp and Rotterdam with combined storage capacity of 2.6 million m³, serving over 100 customers including all major players. Our goal is simple: we aim to provide our customers with the safest, most reliable and efficient tank storage and logistical solutions. More information is available at www.lbctt.com

Contacts:

LBC Belgium Holding NV

Steven Pauwels, 0032 15 28 73 10

s-pauwels@lbctt.com