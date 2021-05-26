Nokia Oyj: Nokia introduces new additions to industry-leading small cells portfolio

Press Release

Nokia introduces new additions to industry-leading small cells portfolio

Nokia's new small cells portfolio includes new mmWave, micro RRH and AirScale indoor Radio products including support for U.S. C-Band deployments

Nokia's new products allow operators to leverage available spectrum assets and offer even more deployment options, both indoors and outdoors

Nokia small cells increasingly powered by Nokia's latest generation of ReefShark System on Chip technology

26 May 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the launch of new additions to its industry-leading AirScale small cells portfolio for premium indoor and outdoor 5G coverage. Nokia's new products include enhanced hardware and support the majority of frequency bands, including requirements for C-Band spectrum in the U.S.

Nokia's new AirScale micro Remote Radio Heads (mRRH) deliver premium outdoor 5G coverage, enhancing both capacity and coverage in dense urban environments. Nokia's mRRHs allow operators to cost-effectively densify their networks, especially where the deployment of a macro cell would not be appropriate. Micro RRH have small footprints and offer increased deployment options, as well as lower power consumption and so lower operational cost. In addition to the new U.S. C-Band (n77) product, Nokia's enhanced mRRH portfolio also offers even broader mid-band capabilities with a new n79 product.

Nokia also introduces its new range of AirScale indoor Radio (ASiR) solutions, including a new ASiR-pRRH (pico Remote Radio Head) supporting U.S. C-Band spectrum requirements and a new triple-band pRRH - the first integrated 4G/5G pRRH. Nokia has also released a new Smart HUB, which supports even greater throughput capacity for 5G and an associated Hybrid Fiber Converter that enables the use of hybrid fibers for interconnection to existing ASiR-pRRH.

Nokia has also announced the availability of its latest millimeter wave (mmWave) radio product line-up, ideal for extreme capacity 5G connectivity for stadiums, airports or pedestrianized areas. These compact products support a wide range of deployment options to ease installation considerations in busy locations. Nokia's mmWave portfolio supports all spectrum bands including 24/26 GHz, 28 GHz and 39 GHz.

Nokia recently launched the Nokia Smart Node, a compact femtocell solution delivering high-quality 4G and 5G indoor mobile coverage for residential and small-medium enterprise use. The unique, 'plug and play' modular design can be readily deployed in any environment to support evolving consumer applications. It is future-proof, supporting 4G now and 5G as and when required.

Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Omdia commented: "Nokia has maintained its position as one of the top small cell manufacturers for five consecutive years according to our research. This new portfolio of AirScale indoor and outdoor solutions should enhance their standing as an industry-leader particularly given their support for all key frequency band requirements including the C-Band."

Mark Atkinson, SVP, Radio Access Networks PLM at Nokia: "We are delighted to announce the launch of our new range of small cells products, which further strengthens our award-winning and industry-leading portfolio. The portfolio is bolstered by the inclusion of the latest ReefShark chipsets and support for all frequency ranges including the C-Band. I look forward to supporting our customers' requirements for premium coverage and capacity both indoors and outdoors."

