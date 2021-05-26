Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Wealth Invest - Admission to trading of sub-fund

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 28 May 2021. ISIN DK0061536901 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name Wealth Invest Forskel - Bæredygtige Aktier ---------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS ---------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 226183 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name WEIFBA ---------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861349