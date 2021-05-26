NTT DATA Business Solutions: recognizing digital trends and utilizing SAP solutions

Online IT conference Transformation NOW! 2021 - June 16 and 17, 2021 - Opportunity for Change

BIELEFELD, Germany, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, formerly itelligence AG, is inviting decision-makers to the first virtual "Transformation NOW!" IT conference, taking place on June 16 and 17, 2021. In its new online format, the event will showcase successful examples of innovation and digitalization. Conference participants will obtain a concise overview of tools, technologies and methods to bring topics such as the Internet of Things, New Work, hyperautomation and Customer Experience to life. Under the motto "Learn.Share.Network", the digitalization experts will share their know-how about the current trends in the SAP and IT world in 70 slots.

Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions: "The virtual exchange of ideas at Transformation NOW! 2021 will bring together experts and expertise and provide decision-makers with an exclusive insight into strategies for digital success. Digitalization takes passion, know-how and excellent specialists to succeed. And you will be able to experience all that at Transformation NOW!"

Successful transformation needs collaboration

Online visitors will experience in detail how SME companies and global corporations are utilizing the technological megatrends to their benefit. A wide range of topics will be covered: cloud scenarios, digital manufacturing, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, analytics, the path from raw data to fact-based decisions, chatbots, human experience management (HXM), New Work as well as customized SAP S/4HANA migration scenarios and the close integration of SAP and Microsoft IT systems.

Gain inspiration from thought leaders

Keynote speakers, such as the philosopher Richard David Precht, Global Digital Women founder Tijen Onaran, digital entrepreneur Philipp Riederle and Susanne Diehm, COO & Head of Cloud at SAP Germany, will widen your perspective on the impact of digitalization.

Successful customers of NTT DATA Business Solutions will describe their digitalization strategy and their journey to become an "Intelligent Enterprise". Scheidt&Bachmann, for example, a company specializing in signaling technology, ticketing devices and POS systems for gas stations and car parks, has developed and implemented a solution for smart logistics in collaboration with NTT DATA Business Solutions. This involves an indoor tracking system detecting the locations and movement data of goods and products in real time and logging the status changes along the production and logistics processes in the SAP system.

Richard David Precht: "The future is not just coming - we are making it"

Technology on its own will not be sufficient to secure such a fundamental transformation. The philosopher and bestselling author Richard David Precht will provide a philosophical outlook on the world in his keynote speech: "The future is not just coming - we are making it." Precht will consider the question of how society wants to live and work in the future: "Some are waiting for digitalization to happen in appalling naivety, others are warning of a dictatorship. Neither extreme represents an adequate response. We need to be proactive, discuss the transformation and take it in hand." News anchor Judith Rakers will subsequently moderate the podium discussion "Shaping the digital transformation".

Working World 4.0 will connect the generations

The second conference day will be opened by digital entrepreneur Philipp Riederle with the question "Is your company ready for Working World 4.0?". In the subsequent multi-generational discussion, Philipp Riederle, Tijen Onaran and Dr. Andreas Pauls, Executive Vice President DACH of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG, will discuss the following topic: "From baby boomers to Generation Z: how can Working World 4.0 turn out a success for all generations?"

The speeches, rounds of discussion, presentations, talks by experts and videos will address decision-makers from upper management and from operating departments as well as IT specialists. Dr. Andreas Pauls affirms the conference agenda as follows: "Trend analyses, concrete scenarios and practical examples will give participants the tools to drive innovation and change management in their companies securely." And he adds: "I am looking forward to the dialogue at eye level."

Decision-makers who wish to realize the potential of the digital transformation please click here to register for Transformation NOW! 2021, held online on June 16 and 17, 2021.

