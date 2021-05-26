OneAffiniti and Contentstack Partner to Deliver Content Marketing Capabilities for Global Channel Partners

Combination of Through-Channel Marketing and Agile headless CMS offers brands ability to expand beyond English-speaking markets globally

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced a partnership with OneAffiniti, a provider of through-channel marketing solutions for the world's largest technology brands and their 3,500 channel partners. As part of the partnership, OneAffiniti has integrated Contentstack into its proprietary Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) platform to accelerate international growth.

The multi-language capabilities of Contentstack include fast, simple integration with translation software. This will augment OneAffiniti's ability to reach beyond the traditional, English-speaking markets of North America, the UK and Australia. This empowers brands to support their channel partners and drive revenue and global growth into new markets across Europe, LATAM and APAC.

OneAffiniti creates more than 400 pieces of new content per month, spanning email, social media, videos, infographics, and eBooks. Consequently, Contentstack was chosen based on its functionality and ability to deliver multilingual content, while also improving workflow and scalability.

Contentstack was also chosen because of the ease of integration with the OneAffiniti proprietary platform. This will make substantial time savings and ensure faster time to market for their clients, no matter what the language.

"Managing large amounts of relevant and timely content in multiple media channels and languages across regions is a huge challenge," said Simon Hjorth, COO, OneAffiniti. "Contentstack is a great solution because it allowed us to easily integrate a best of breed CMS infrastructure into our own technology platform to continue delivering one-click simplicity to drive partner marketing success for global brands and their channel partners."

"This is a great example of how an Agile CMS with a headless architecture can deliver for a business at scale," said Matthew Baier, COO, Contentstack. "Issues such as local languages and consistency throughout regions can be handled easily, and the added benefits of the time savings that arise with automation make a compelling business case for the technology when businesses need to adapt to growth."

About Contentstack

Contentstack ? - the pioneering Agile Content Management System (CMS) - empowers marketers and developers to collaborate around content like never before. Together, they can orchestrate superior customer journeys and deliver dynamic digital experiences across channels, audiences, brands and regions. Companies such as Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games, Sephora and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences. Famous for its Care Without Compromise, Contentstack has the industry's highest customer satisfaction. As a founder of the MACH Alliance, Contentstack advocates for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless. Learn more at www.contentstack.com .

About OneAffiniti

Servicing more than 3,500 channel partners globally, OneAffiniti offers a service-enabled technology platform to create customized, scalable through-channel marketing programs, amplifying growth for brands such as Lenovo, HP, HPE, Dell, Cisco and Microsoft - and their channel partners reaching more than 4 million decision makers each month. Founded in 2008 in Sydney, Australia with offices in Austin, TX, London and Manila. www.oneaffiniti.com

