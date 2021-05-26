Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch "Geheiminformation": "Eine richtig große Sensation"…
WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 
Frankfurt
26.05.21
09:00 Uhr
36,300 Euro
+0,100
+0,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2021 | 11:05
73 Leser
Enento Group Oyj: Change in Enento Group's Executive Management Team

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 26 MAY 2021 AT 12.00 EEST

Change in Enento Group's Executive ManagementTeam

Enento Group Plc's CIO and member of the Executive Management Team Jörgen Olofsson has announced his resignation from the company to take up a new position outside the Group. Jörgen Olofsson will continue as CIO and Executive Management Team member no later than until 30 November 2021. The recruitment of a new CIO will begin immediately and the selection will be communicated separately.

"I would like to thank Jörgen for his excellent work and contribution to the planning and development work of the Nordic service platform, which is extremely significant for our company", says Jukka Ruuska, CEO of the Enento Group.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Jukka Ruuska
CEO
Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
