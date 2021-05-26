Enento Group Oyj: Change in Enento Group's Executive Management Team

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 26 MAY 2021 AT 12.00 EEST

Change in Enento Group's Executive ManagementTeam

Enento Group Plc's CIO and member of the Executive Management Team Jörgen Olofsson has announced his resignation from the company to take up a new position outside the Group. Jörgen Olofsson will continue as CIO and Executive Management Team member no later than until 30 November 2021. The recruitment of a new CIO will begin immediately and the selection will be communicated separately.

"I would like to thank Jörgen for his excellent work and contribution to the planning and development work of the Nordic service platform, which is extremely significant for our company", says Jukka Ruuska, CEO of the Enento Group.

