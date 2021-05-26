Options Technology, the leading provider of managed trading infrastructure and connectivity to the global Capital Markets, today announced the launch of their real-time market data Telemetry Services.

The solution, which has been developed by Options' industry-leading product and engineering teams, offers a holistic view of service health by monitoring the data's entire journey from the point of ingress to egress, providing an unrivalled level of vendor transparency and accountability in a way never before possible from a Managed Service Provider.

Danny Moore, Options President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We developed our Telemetry Services offering to an industry-grade gold standard, combining Options' decades of knowledge with real-time alerting capabilities and market-leading FPGA hardware. Telemetry Services enable us to break down all gaps by feed, offer PCAP replay and inspection, and boasts a zero-packet loss architecture. It does all of this without becoming overwhelmed, as is often experienced with other firms' software-based monitoring solutions.

We have tailored our Telemetry Services to include market holidays and specialized market hours as part of a bespoke, thorough, and meticulously designed solution. This market-leading service provides clients with the same level of transparency and visibility through our network that they would want through their own, ensuring an end-to-end view of network and data health."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including their achievement of VMware Cloud Verified Status, recognition as Visionary Partner of the Year in the Pure Storage Breakthrough Awards and the recent acquisition of Fixnetix.

In January 2020, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

