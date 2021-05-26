Kiwi.com algorithm system makes over 2 billion flight price checks per day to find best deals

BRNO, Czech Republic, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiwi.com, the online travel-tech company, has introduced a special tool for finding great value discounted flight prices, drawn from the user's home airport and based on a calculation of km/price. When the algorithm finds the cheapest routes, the user sees them on the website under a special section called " Deals ", currently available in beta version. With this new feature, travellers will have access to incredibly cheap tickets.

"A lot of great deals are already out there - the challenge is usually to find them. Thanks to our technical abilities and a new proprietary algorithm which searches for and connects the required routes, we are now able to easily display this information all in one place," says Eliška Dockalová, Customer Experience Director at Kiwi.com.

"And, sticking with the easy to find, we've named it simply 'Deals' so you can find it really easily!" she added.

Kiwi.com uses its automated system to make over 2 billion price checks per day. This is done by sourcing existing airline deals, Kiwi.com offers, hidden fares, and travel hacks, in order to find the best-priced routes compared to standard prices all brought together in one place. The results can be surprising. For example, a return flight from Prague to Budapest in July is available for 16 EUR, to Ibiza for 56 EUR, and to Tel Aviv for 62 EUR.

About Kiwi.com

Kiwi.com was founded in 2012 by Oliver Dlouhý and Jozef Képesi. The travel tech company was created for travelers by travelers. Its proprietary algorithm - Virtual Interlining - allows users to combine flights and ground transportation from more than 800 carriers, including many that do not have commercial agreements. Kiwi.com powers more than 100 million searches every day and employs 2,000 people worldwide.