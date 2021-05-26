AdAlta recently announced that its collaboration with GE Healthcare is moving into the next stage as GE Healthcare has selected multiple i-bodies from AdAlta's platform to progress into preclinical development. Additionally, the two companies have agreed to amend their agreement as AdAlta will now provide manufacturing support for both preclinical and clinical development for these candidates. It will also be conducing certain preclinical studies. These activities will earn AdAlta additional research fees, although the exact size of these has not been disclosed.

