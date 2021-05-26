Nokia Oyj: Nokia wins 5G deal with DITO in the Philippines

Press Release

Nokia wins 5G deal with DITO in the Philippines

Supports operator's ambitious plans to introduce a new network to the country

Nokia to supply AirScale products including Massive MIMO solutions

26 May 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has today announced it has been selected by DITO Telecommunity Corporation (DITO), to deploy 5G services on the island of Mindanao in the Philippines. The deployment will enable DITO to complete its ambitious strategy of building a high-quality 5G network throughout the country, which formally launched in May 2021.

With this deal, Nokia is helping DITO to deliver 5G services to its customers with superior speeds, capacity, and lower latencies while reducing complexity and driving down costs through increased energy efficiencies. To achieve the desired network performance, Nokia is providing equipment from its comprehensive massive MIMO, multi-band, Single RAN AirScale portfolio to build the Radio Access Network (RAN) for the 5G infrastructure across Mindanao, the Philippines' second largest island.

DITO also utilized Nokia's NetAct solution for network management and seamless daily network operations, including configuration management, monitoring, and software management. Nokia provided digital design and deployment for a faster time to market as well as optimization and technical support services.

Nokia has been an existing 4G LTE radio partner since 2020. DITO, a joint venture between Udenna Group and China Telecom, is the newest telecommunications provider in the Philippines and is pursuing a strategy of creating a new network in the country.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia, commented: "We are proud to continue our partnership with DITO into the 5G era and help deliver its ambitious plans for 5G connectivity. We are also delighted that DITO has selected our industry-leading 5G RAN solutions to underpin its new network which will deliver incredible connectivity experiences for businesses and people."

Resources:

Webpage: Nokia AirScale

Webpage: Nokia 5G RAN

Webpage: Nokia Massive MIMO

Webpage: Nokia AirScale Active Antennas

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.